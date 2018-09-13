Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 192,403 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 192,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,454,000. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Estee Lauder Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $4,298,633.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,704,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,756 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,082. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.34.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

