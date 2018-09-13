Workspace Group (WKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 1,225 ($15.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.63) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.63) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,080.67 ($14.08).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.64) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 748 ($9.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.55).

In other Workspace Group news, insider Christopher Pieroni sold 16,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,079 ($14.05), for a total value of £174,053.49 ($226,720.71). Also, insider Jamie Hopkins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.21), for a total value of £163,650 ($213,169.21).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

