Workspace Group (WKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report issued on Monday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 1,225 ($15.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.63) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.63) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,080.67 ($14.08).
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.64) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 748 ($9.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.55).
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.
