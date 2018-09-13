Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.58. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 350,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,384. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,856,433.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,871.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,527 shares of company stock worth $2,644,036. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

