Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.58. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 350,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,384. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,856,433.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,871.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,527 shares of company stock worth $2,644,036. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply