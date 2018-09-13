Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 66.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $1,286,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. MED upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

ETN opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

