Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NKG stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

