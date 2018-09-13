Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Carbon Black Inc (CBLK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $260,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $499,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBLK opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Carbon Black Inc has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. equities analysts predict that Carbon Black Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Carbon Black Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

