Wix.Com (WIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MED raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.81.

WIX opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 1.68. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

