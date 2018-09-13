WillScot (WSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

WSC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WillScot in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of WSC opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.36. WillScot has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $17.70.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

