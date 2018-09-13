Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSE:WSM opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $2,278,178 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.04.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

