William Blair Weighs in on Dover Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on Dover to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.77.

NYSE DOV opened at $87.76 on Thursday. Dover has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dover by 80.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 52.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2,257.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 44.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 71.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.