Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $291,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.30%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

