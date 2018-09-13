WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.45 Million

Brokerages expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce sales of $107.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.98 million and the lowest is $104.56 million. WesBanco reported sales of $95.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $437.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.48 million to $443.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $514.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $503.31 million to $521.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $163,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony F. Pietranton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,686. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

