Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MCBC (MCFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MCBC (NASDAQ: MCFT) recently:

9/11/2018 – MCBC had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2018 – MCBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MCBC Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of MasterCraft brand premium performance sport boats. The Company offers water skiing, wakeboarding and luxury performance powerboats. MCBC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered Vonore, United States. “

9/7/2018 – MCBC had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $36.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – MCBC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2018 – MCBC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/1/2018 – MCBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MCBC Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of MasterCraft brand premium performance sport boats. The Company offers water skiing, wakeboarding and luxury performance powerboats. MCBC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered Vonore, United States. “

8/23/2018 – MCBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MCBC Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of MasterCraft brand premium performance sport boats. The Company offers water skiing, wakeboarding and luxury performance powerboats. MCBC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered Vonore, United States. “

8/14/2018 – MCBC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2018 – MCBC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2018 – MCBC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MCBC Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of MasterCraft brand premium performance sport boats. The Company offers water skiing, wakeboarding and luxury performance powerboats. MCBC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered Vonore, United States. “

7/24/2018 – MCBC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2018 – MCBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – MCBC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2018 – MCBC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MCBC Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of MasterCraft brand premium performance sport boats. The Company offers water skiing, wakeboarding and luxury performance powerboats. MCBC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered Vonore, United States. “

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $645.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. MCBC had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 131.33%. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MCBC by 186.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MCBC by 212.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 202,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MCBC by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MCBC by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 179,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in MCBC during the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

