WD-40 (WDFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.62. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $184.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $251,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $332,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

