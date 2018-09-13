Waltonchain Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00049519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $129.16 million and $6.31 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.03219339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00171284 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00052283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,144,099 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinrail, Binance, DragonEX, BitForex, Coinnest, Huobi, Kucoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

