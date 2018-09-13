Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444,945 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Lockheed Martin worth $277,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.02.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $325.28 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $291.52 and a 52-week high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.