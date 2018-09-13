Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 729.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615,337 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $197,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $564,965.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,637,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $337,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,298.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,064 shares of company stock valued at $65,355,307. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $122.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

