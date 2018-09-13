Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,337,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296,300 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for 0.9% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $402,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 411.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $1,019,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary E. Haroian sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,079,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,936. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $117.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $117.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

