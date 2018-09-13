Wacker Neuson (WAC) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.95 ($34.83).

Shares of WAC opened at €21.98 ($25.56) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a 52 week high of €33.86 ($39.37).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

