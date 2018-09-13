VSE (VSEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.90

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.90 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. BidaskClub lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $385.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.63.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VSE by 69.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 31.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at $358,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in VSE by 44.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in VSE by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

