Voya Investment Management LLC Has $39.37 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $39,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 40,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $304,704. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

