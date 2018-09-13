Voce Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Cohu accounts for about 2.4% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Voce Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cohu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $1,843,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,077,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 110,498 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 954,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after buying an additional 96,742 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,004,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

