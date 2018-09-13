Vladimir Shmunis Sells 50,698 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,698 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $4,860,417.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,263,378.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,897 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.26, for a total value of $1,626,505.22.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,901 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $1,525,146.24.

On Monday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,508 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $4,509,859.32.

RingCentral stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.05. 715,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $98.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.71 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,944,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,789,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 92.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,769,000 after buying an additional 685,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 129.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,764,000 after buying an additional 623,790 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RingCentral by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

