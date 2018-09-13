Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to announce sales of $73.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.70 million. Vishay Precision Group posted sales of $62.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year sales of $296.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.05 million to $297.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $312.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $310.14 million to $315.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Precision Group.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Lerner sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $49,083.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $209,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,443.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,379. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.65. 74,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,707. The company has a market cap of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.