Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (VIOT) Plans to Raise $114 Million in September 25th IPO

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (VIOT) is planning to raise $114 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, September 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 11,400,000 shares at $9.00-$11.00 per share.

In the last year, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. generated $241.4 million in revenue and $21.3 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $902 million.

Morgan Stanley and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO and Needham & Company was co-manager.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We have developed a unique IoT @ Home platform, consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing us to grow our household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment. As of June 30, 2018, our IoT @ Home platform had over 1.2 million household users. “.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and has 527 employees. The company is located at Wansheng Square, Rm 1302 Tower C, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, 510220, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 20 8930 9496 or on the web at http://www.viomi.com.cn.

