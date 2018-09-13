Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.33 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

