Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

PBF Energy stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.