Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $162,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $183,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $784,973.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,479.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

