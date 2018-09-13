Venor Capital Management LP Sells 78,941 Shares of WillScot Corp (WSC)

Venor Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,941 shares during the quarter. WillScot comprises 19.7% of Venor Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Venor Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.41% of WillScot worth $33,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,719,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 445,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,865,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,731 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,626,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. Finally, Kavi Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavi Asset Management LP now owns 557,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. WillScot Corp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. research analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WillScot in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

