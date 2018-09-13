Vectrus Inc (VEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Vectrus posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,377 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $49,627.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $346,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 577.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $365.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

