Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 11th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

VAR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

VAR opened at $109.73 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $98.34 and a twelve month high of $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,211,000 after acquiring an additional 331,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total transaction of $104,704.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $312,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,418 shares of company stock worth $1,841,654. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

