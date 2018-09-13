Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 11th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.45. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

VAR opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $1,108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,884.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $152,976.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.