Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $147.99 and a 1-year high of $190.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

