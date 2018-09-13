Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,761 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,802.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,364,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,148 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,063,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 198.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,833,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

