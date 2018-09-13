Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 48,625 Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,625 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 94,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,036 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 134,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

