Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 25,128 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.21% of NGL Energy Partners worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NGL stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.15.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.93). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -229.41%.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 133,464 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,709,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

