Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 94,930 Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 94,930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 113.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 132,608 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 88.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.82 million. sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

CPLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

