ValuEngine Upgrades Outfront Media (OUT) to Sell

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of OUT opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 6,494.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

