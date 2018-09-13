ValuEngine Lowers Ehi Car Services (EHIC) to Hold

Ehi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Ehi Car Services stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ehi Car Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ehi Car Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ehi Car Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ehi Car Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ehi Car Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ehi Car Services by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events.

