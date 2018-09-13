Valmont Industries (VMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Valmont has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. Valmont is looking to improve productivity and its overall cost structure through restructuring actions. It also remains focused on pursuing acquisitions and expand capacity to boost growth. However, the company faces certain challenges in its irrigation business. Uncertainties around potential impacts of tariffs and trade policies coupled with low net farm income levels are causing farmers to delay their irrigation purchase decisions in North America. The utility business also faces headwind from a challenging environment in Northern Europe and project delays.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $682.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

