Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $175,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 132.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

BAM opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

