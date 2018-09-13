Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,485,000 after buying an additional 58,139 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 75,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $190.59 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $145.77 and a 12 month high of $196.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

