Vale (VALE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Macquarie

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,506,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,716,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4,083.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,351,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961,058 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vale by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,342,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,279,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,882,000 after acquiring an additional 383,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

