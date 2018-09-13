Vale (VALE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Macquarie

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.
Shares of VALE opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.
