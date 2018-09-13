V3 Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 222,450 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS)

V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 222,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A accounts for about 1.8% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A alerts:

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.79 million. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $88,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.