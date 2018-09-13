UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “house stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a report published on Monday.

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 33.27 ($0.43) on Monday. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 29.38 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 228 ($2.97).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Intempo, Salter, and Russell Hobbs brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

