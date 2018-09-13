UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $288.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.43.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $262.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $271.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,255 shares of company stock valued at $22,571,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.