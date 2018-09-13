UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,844 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $282,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,555,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,898,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,070,000 after purchasing an additional 817,987 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $262.67 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $271.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,255 shares of company stock valued at $22,571,876 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.43.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

