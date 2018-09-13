UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.43.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $251.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $271.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,255 shares of company stock valued at $27,840,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

