United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.59. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

