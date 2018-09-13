United Microelectronics (UMC) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.49. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 6000 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.10 to $2.60 in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 61.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 172.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 368,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

